One dead in Seaham house blaze

Police have ruled out suspicious circumstances after one person died in a fire in Seaham today.

Fire crews were called to a house in Gregson Terrace at 3.30am.

Two appliances from Seaham and one from Peterlee attended. Fire crews were at the scene until the early afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed one body had been recovered, but said it was too early to say whose it was.

The police inquiry had concluded and the fire was not being treated as suspicious. Fire service investigations into the cause of the blaze were continuing.

“Until forensic examinations are complete, we will not be in a position to identify the deceased,” he said.

The scene in Gregson Terrace

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she had been woken by the sound of the fire brigade entering the property: “I heard them breaking the door down. I had the window open. I could smell the smoke.

“I looked out and I saw the fire engines outside. I don’t think there were any sirens.”

She added: “It’s very shocking, it’s awful.”

Adam Yare, 43, lives opposite with wife Ashleigh. He is a support worker with the North East Ambulance Service.

We just woke up with all the banging about half past three this morning. We looked out of the landing window and saw the firemen trying to get in through his front door. Adam Yare

One man had lived alone in the property, he said: “We just woke up with all the banging about half past three this morning.

“We looked out of the landing window and saw the firemen trying to get in through his front door.

“They were having a bit of a struggle getting in.”

“He was living on his own. I know he had lots of cats but he didn’t have any family living with him and I did not see him with anybody else, just him going in and out.

Adam Yare

“We were all out here at four o’clock in the morning and I said to my neighbour, ‘I’ve been to millions of house fires, but it’s totally different when you are looking out of your own window’.”

