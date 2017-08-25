On course for success - with college’s help

A college which has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment has announced its backing for the Portfolio Awards.

Sunderland College is right behind our campaign to find the elite of Wearside’s businesses.

Iain Nixon, executive director of commercial activity at Sunderland College, said: “We are very proud to once again back the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards which celebrates the best of business in our area.

“As the sponsor of the ‘large business of the year’ category, we are looking forward to recognising the exceptional talent in the city and supporting all of this year’s awards nominees.

“It is very important to shine a spotlight on our successful organisations and the committed and enterprising businesspeople behind them who are helping to shape the city’s and region’s economy.”

The college serves more than 12,000 students each year and Mr Nixon added: “We are working with a growing number of businesses to upskill their staff and train apprentices.

“As a college, we work closely with a large number of businesses and we witness the high level of determination, skill and passion that drives these organisations forward. And by highlighting the achievements of these professions and industries through the Portfolio Awards, this can only act as a conduit to greater success in future for businesses.”

Sunderland College has undergone multi-million-pound investment recently with the opening of its £29million flagship City Campus.

The campus houses the college’s professional and technical students, who are studying courses including construction, engineering, manufacturing, travel and tourism, catering and hospitality, and hair and beauty.

Sunderland Sixth Form – Sunderland College’s dedicated hub for all A-Level provision – opened last September at Bede Campus and has already had more than 500 students through its doors in the last year.

Sunderland College has an excellent track-record in apprenticeships and is in the top quartile nationally of all colleges delivering apprenticeships for quality. Ninety five percent of the college’s apprentices remain in employment at the end of their apprenticeship, and the college currently supports 400 businesses and more than 1,000 apprentices.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Station Taxis, Creo, Gentoo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

There’s plenty of time to put your own favourite in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

The categories are as follows;

Small Business of the Year.

Best Green Business Award.

Medium Business of the Year.

Best Training Provider.

Large Business of the Year.

Exporter of the Year.

Employer of the Year.

Leisure Award.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

City Centre Business of the Year.

Technology of the Year.

Creative Industries Award.

New Business of the Year.

Sole Trader Award.

Special Community Award.

Best Age Friendly Business.

Social Enterprise Award.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award.