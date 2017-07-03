Old Glory be - it’s July the 4th

The Stars and Stripes will be flying over Washington Old Hall tomorrow for the annual Fourth of July celebrations.

The ancestral home of America’s first president is host to events organised in partnership by the National Trust, Friends of Washington Old Hall and Sunderland City Council.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Doris MacKnight said: “This annual event is always a colourful one and one we can be very proud of.

“It’s always an honour representing our community and this is a very special occasion which symbolises our unique links with the United States and its capital city.”

Tomorrow’s programme of events will see the US flag raised, the singing of the US anthem, and a programme themed around culture as Sunderland continues with its bid to become UK City of Culture.

There are four schools represented at this year’s event: Washington School, JFK Primary School, George Washington Primary School, and Broadway Junior School.

Sarah Murray, Property Operations Manager at Washington Old Hall, said: “Every year we enjoy the 4th of July ceremony and it’s wonderful that this National Trust place has been hosting the celebrations for 60 years in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

“We’re continuing an Anglo-American friendship started by the preservation committee that saved Washington Old Hall in the 1930s.

“Washington Old Hall is, of course, the family home of George Washington’s ancestors and from where they took their name.

“It’s wonderful to see so many local people, as well as visiting Americans celebrating in the ancestral home of their first President.”