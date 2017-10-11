When do the clocks go back? All you need to know

Autumn is here, the nights are drawing in – and soon it will be time to turn the clocks back.

British Summer Time comes to and end on October 29 at 2am and the UK reverts to Greenwich Mean Time. So make a note in your diary so you don’t forget.

Why do we do this?

Experts remain divided over the benefits over changing the clocks.

Reasons given in favour are that it saves energy, reduces accidents and crime, and is good for business.

Those arguing against say there is no clear, decisive evidence it saves energy, and point to potential health risks.

How do I remember which direction to change the clocks?

An easy way to remember is using the old phrase: “Spring forward, fall back” (Though this does mean you using the American term for autumn).

When the hour changes, we’ll be shifting from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring, and go back on the last weekend of October in autumn.

