Vote for your 2016 Santa Paws winner

We've met your dogs, cats, rabbits and tortoises in their hundreds - but now it's down to the final 10.

We're into the last lap of our 2016 Santa Paws competition and we need you to find the winner. Running in association with Seaham Vets, Santa Paws aims to find the most festive pet in all the land. So pick your favourite and vote for them to win!

The winner of Santa Paws will receive an annual health check and booster for their pet courtesy of Seaham Vets.

Voting will close on January 2 - good luck to the top 10!