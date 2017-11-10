These are the things which make up our perfect Friday night

Heating on, curtains drawn, a Chinese takeaway and two episodes of a Netflix series have been revealed as elements of the perfect Friday night, according to Britons.

Researchers carried out a nationwide poll to reveal the ingredients for the ultimate Friday evening- and discovered 83% of us will be locking the doors and staying in tonight rather than venturing out to be sociable.

Eight in 10 of the adults polled said they are glad the winter is here as it is an excuse to stay in with curtains drawn, a tidy house, and dishes washed up and put away, all tasks which must be completed before total relaxation can commence, according to the survey.

When it comes to the perfect Friday evening beverage - the nation's men opted for an ice-cold beer to wash down their take-away - while women reckon a large glass of red is just what the doctor ordered.

Seven in 10 loved-up Brits said they would like to spend the perfect night in with their other half, however 29% admitted they actually prefer having the house completely to themselves.

A spokesperson for Anglian Home Improvements, which commissioned the study, said: "As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, you just can't beat a night in.

"This research shows that treating yourself to your favourite food and drink, and chilling out in front of the TV is a great way to unwind after a long week at work.

"It's important for Brits to seek comfort in cosy nights in, and so many of us enjoy creating the perfect environment for spending quality time at home."

These are the elements which make up a perfect Friday night

1. Getting home from work by 5pm

2. Curtains drawn

3. A tidy house

4. Dinner dishes washed up and put away

5. PJs of comfy clothes put on by 6:30pm

6. A Chinese take away

7. Ice cold beer (men) Large glass of red wine (women)

8. Two episodes of your favourite Netflix drama

9. Your other half with you

10. £32 spend on food and drinks

11. Scented candles lit

12. 30 mins on Facebook

13. 13 mins scrolling through Instagram

14. 10 minute chat with mum

15. Central heating on

16. Locking all the doors and windows