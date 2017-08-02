The world's smallest ice cream van is coming to the region - here's where you can see it

We might not be getting much summer sunshine, but that's not going to stop us from enjoying an ice cream!

Eating a scoop of the chilled treat definitely cheers us up in the warmer months - and if you're shopping in the region during the summer holidays you might just score for a free scoop.

The world’s smallest ice cream van, measuring at just 47 inches long and 39 inches high, will be stopping off in the North East this week.

The aim of the 'Nice Cream Van', launched by intu today, is to make customers smile - and you'll be able to catch it this Friday (August 4) at the Metrocentre in Gateshead. It will also visit Newcastle's Eldon Square on Monday, August 7.

Roger Binks, customer experience director for intu, said: "We’re delighted to have created what we believe is the world’s smallest ice cream van but the real win will be seeing the smiles it puts on people’s faces at intu shopping centres around the country for those lucky enough to get free ice cream.

"We work really hard to create experiences that will surprise and delight our 35 million customers and make each individual shopping trip a happier, more memorable one."

The 'Nice Cream Van' measures just 47 inches long.

The company's 'Nice Cream Van' is going on tour across the country after research revealed that eating ice cream is one of the top 20 things that make people happiest during the summer.

Three quarters of Brits feel happier in the summer than they do in the winter, with sunshine, longer days and summer holidays the top three reasons given.

The top 20 things that make you happy in the summer

Going on holiday

Going to the beach

Eating ice cream

Having a BBQ with friends and family

Watching the sunset

Wearing summer clothes

Walking in the park

Getting the smell of freshly cut grass

Reading a book in the sun

Lying in the sun

Going for a picnic

Doing the gardening

Listening to music outdoors

Going to an outdoor or rooftop party

Walking barefoot on the grass

Swimming in the sea

Doing outdoor sports and exercise

Going to a street food market

Getting to explore your own city

Shopping for your summer wardrobe