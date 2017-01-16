Man claims Cadbury stole his idea for Oreo creme egg

Sweet-toothed Nick Allam is claiming to have invented the Oreo Creme Egg - TWO YEARS before Cadbury put their latest creation on the shelves.

Nick, 29, first created the chocolate combination in January 2015 - when he stuffed a crumbled up Oreo inside a Creme Egg on his lunch break at work.

He took a picture of his concoction and sent Cadbury a message on Twitter, asking them to make the egg.

The chocolate giant responded to his tweet the same day, praising his invention with a promise they would put the idea to their product team.

Nick, a communications and marketing officer from Worle, Somerset, was stunned when he noticed they had used his idea for their latest product two years later.

He said: "I was lying in bed on Thursday night looking at my phone and I noticed it come up on social media. I thought 'hang on I've seen this before'

"I'd put the Oreo inside a Creme Egg a couple of years ago at work and offered it to my colleagues, some liked it and some thought it was weird.

"I'm going to put it out there and say I did invent it, so yes, Cadbury have stolen my idea.

"I re-tweeted them my original tweet which I sent in 2015, but so far I haven't heard anything back."

Now, two years after the alleged conception, Nick insists he is not looking for money from Cadbury, but he would like some recognition from the company.

"I'm not annoyed and I don't want any money in return.

"It is a bit like peanut butter and jelly, I came up with the combination but as I don't own the brands I can't see that I could profit from it, but it would be nice to get a thank you or a response from Cadbury."

Cadbury launched the Oreo Creme egg last week.

It comes in a minipack of eight for £1.

A spokeswoman from Cadbury said: "We loved Nick's idea when he posted it on Twitter two years ago and we get a lot of customers send us their ideas.

"We are unsure about the chronology of events and we will be looking into whether Nick invented the Oreo Creme Egg first, or whether the idea came from us."