Lotto jackpot rolls over to £10million as no-one wins top prize

There will be an estimated £10 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw as no-one scooped the top prize on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 21, 47, 12, 19, 51, 38 and the bonus number was 48, Camelot said.

Set of balls two and draw machine Merlin was used.

Two people matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus to win £39,258 each.

There were 56 people who matched five numbers to win £1,475 each.

Some 4,729 ticketholders matched four numbers, pocketing £112 each.

There were also 114,255 ticketholders who matched three balls to win £25.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 37, 23, 05, 29, 11 and the Thunderball number was 10.

There were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize or of the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks prize.

There was one Millionaire Raffle winner who scooped £1 million and 20 Millionaire Raffle winners who each take home £20,000.