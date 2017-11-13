How will you celebrate World Kindness Day?

What does kindness mean to you?

Today, across the globe, kindness is being celebrated as part of a worldwide initiative aimed at spreading a positive message, highlighting good deeds and changing people's mindset.

World Kindness Day, marked on November 13, was launched by the World Kindness Movement (WKM) and is observed in a number of countries.

What's the kindest thing anyone has ever done for you? What does kindness mean to you?

