How many of these impossible questions have your children asked?

'What are black holes?', 'how did the world begin?' and 'how does the internet work?' are among questions asked by kids parents struggle to answer, a study has found.

A poll of 2,000 mums and dads found 54% are regularly flummoxed by the deep and meaningful or scientific questions put to them by their children.

In fact, the average mum and dad face eight questions a month from their offspring which they find difficult to respond to, either because they don't know the answer or are too embarrassed.

It also emerged the average parent will turn to Google six times a month to get the answer to a question their child has asked.

Top 30 impossible questions

1. What does God look like?

2. What came first, the chicken or the egg?

3. Where do you go when you die?

4. What are black holes?

5. Why is water wet?

6. Why do people die?

7. How did the world begin?

8. Where do babies come from?

9. Why is the sea salty?

10. Why is the moon sometimes out in the day?

11. How does the internet work?

12. Why is the sky blue?

13. Where does wind come from?

14. Why do we have a leap year?

15. What makes the Earth spin?

16. Why is blood red?

17. What is infinity?

18. How big is the world?

19. Why doesn't the sky fall down?

20. Why does cutting onions make you cry?

21. How do planes fly?

22. How do telephones work?

23. How does TV work?

24. Why am I right/left handed?

25. What is electricity?

26. How do clouds float?

27. How does the car work?

28. How do the sun and moon stay in the sky?

29. Why are people's eyes different colours?

30. How does lightning strike?

The research was commissioned by ACS.