Google Street View 'blurs cow's face' to protect identity

Udderly ridiculous or a story which should be heard?

Google Street View has caused an outburst of mirth online after this picture of a cow with a blurred face was spotted by an eagle-eyed user.

The internet giant blurs people's faces and car registration plates caught on its mobile cameras while they are out harvesting images to power its 3D recreation of the world's streets.

But it has perhaps appeared a little OTT when its software went as far as protecting the identity of this grazing bovine.

A spokesman for Google told The Telegraph: "We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it's clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.

"Of course, we don't begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame."

The cow was photographed at Coe Fen, Cambridge, and posted on Twitter by David Shariatmadari.

It has so far had almost 10,000 retweets and more than 13,000 likes.