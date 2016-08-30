Geordie men revealed as most popular in the UK

Ladies, form an orderly queue.

Newcastle is home to the UK's most popular men, research by a dating network has found.

The North East city has also been crowned one of the finest places for singletons to look for dates - along with Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Men living in Newcastle make more matches than men in any other city (55%) - and Newcastle's ladies also score highly when it comes to finding dates.

Carried out by Badoo, the data revealed Newcastle to have the highest concentration of people who are single, and ready to mingle, with almost half of the population unattached.

Joelle Hadfield, Badoo’s spokesperson, said: “People might find it strange that Newcastle is among the best places for singles to date in the UK. While it does have the third highest proportion of singles, most importantly, it has some of the most desirable men and women in the UK, meaning conversations that may lead somewhere are more likely to be taking place. Badoo is also the ideal platform to meet like minded people as we create ten matches a second.”

London is the most challenging city for singletons, where under a third of the population is single, followed by Bath and Oxford.

Badoo analysed data from almost nine million users of its service, combined with population figures from the ONS, to carry out the research.