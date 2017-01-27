Ed Sheeran, F1 and Bargain Hunt: The top 50 most boring things in life

Changing duvet covers, people who Instagram their meals and Ed Sheeran have been voted among the nation's top 50 most boring things.

And the average Brit is bored for over three hours a day - adding up to more than NINE years of their life, a study has found.

Work is one of the most common sources of boredom, with 22% of respondents bored for up to two hours - or 25% - of their working day.

The survey of 2,000 adults in the UK was commissioned by online gaming company Casumo.com, whose spokesman said: "Boredom can be a real problem for many people, even if they're happy with their lives in general.

"Boredom can sap productivity, and make people feel like there's nothing good going on in their lives.

"We were surprised to find that people are more likely to feel bored at home than they are at work, and perhaps this shows a lack of imagination on the nation's part, that they can't entertainingly fill their free hours."

Has your pet peeve made the list?

1. Being stuck in traffic

2. Standing in line

3. Being on hold

4. Junk mail

5. Slow internet connections

6. Listening to politicians

7. Watching TV adverts

8. The routine of everyday life

9. Sitting in a waiting room

10. Queuing in the post office

11. Having no money

12. Tidying up the house

13. Waiting in for a delivery

14. The Kardashians

15. People who Instagram their food

16. Football pundits' analysis

17. Unnecessary meetings

18. Cleaning the bathroom

19. Reality TV shows

20. Doing the washing-up

21. Selfies

22. Television shopping channels

23. Emptying the bins

24. Paying bills

25. Delayed trains

26. The daily commute

27. Formula 1

28. New mums on Facebook who constantly upload pictures of their baby

29. Social media challenges

30. Small talk

31. Changing a duvet cover

32. Waiting for a train

33. Phone calls that could be quick emails

34. Looking for a parking space

35. Company-wide emails

36. Filling tax returns

37. Horse racing

38. PowerPoint presentations

39. Places without Wi-Fi

40. Trailing around behind your partner in a clothes shop

41. Dieting

42. Waiting for your phone to recharge

43. Waiting for the oven to heat up

44. Rice cakes

45. Ed Sheeran

46. Gardener's World

47. People telling you about their dream

48. Working overtime for no extra pay

49. Replacing the toilet roll on the holder

50. Bargain Hunt