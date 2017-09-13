Did you see PEK Man taking part in the Great North Run?

As the Great North Run rolls around every year, you think you've seen all of the costumes before.

But we were tickled pink by one of the weekend's best outfits - PEK man (alias, Jamie).

PEK Man celebrates crossing the Great North Run finish line.

If you were taking part in the weekend's Great North Run, or even just watching along the route, you might have spotted Jamie's PEK outfit dashing through the crowds.

This is the third time PEK super-fan Jamie has completed the Great North Run while dressed in the fetching costume. This year he ran for Breast Cancer Now and PEK is donating £1,000 towards his fundraising for the charity.

PEK Man completed the 13.1 mile course, which runs between Newcastle and South Shields, in 3 hours and 8 minutes.

He might not be quite as fast as Mo Farah but anyone who completes the race in a costume gets a special round of applause from us