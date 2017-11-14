Competition opens for beer lovers to have their dream flavour made

A brewery has invited beer lovers to create their dream pint - by asking them to submit the most bizarre flavours they can think of.

The competition has been launched in the UK after enjoying success in Sweden where a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jalapeño Imperial Stout was crowned as the top beer idea.

Other flavours put forward include raspberries and maple syrup.

Innis & Gunn is searching for a beer lover with creative flair to collaborate on the next "Imagine & Gunn" limited edition barrel aged beer.

The UK will be able to share their flavour ideas to Innis & Gunn online here until midnight on Friday (November 17).

A shortlist will be put to a public vote to determine the winning brew, which will be announced next month.