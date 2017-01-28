Brits declare 'winning moments' of 2016

After countless celebrity deaths, the nation divided over Brexit and tumultuous times around the world, many wrote 2016 off as a gloomy year.

But those who consider last year as 365 days of despair have forgotten about some of its great moments, say pollsters.

A survey of 2,000 people in the UK by GalaBingo.com1 , has revealed our wholly gloomy outlook may in-fact be a little unfounded.

Here are the top 10 moments of 2016, as chosen by those taking part:

1. Andy Murray’s Wimbledon triumph

2. Leicester City’s Premier League victory

3. The Queen’s 90th birthday milestone

4. The moment the baby iguana escaped the snakes in Planet Earth 2

5. When Alistair Brownlee helping his brother, Jonny, across the Triathlon World Series finishing line (sacrificing his own 1st place position)

6. Mo Farah making Olympic medal history in Rio

7. Tim Peake completing his 185-day stint in space

8. Ed Balls rendering the nation speechless after dancing ‘Gangnam Style’ on Strictly

9. Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Oscar

10. Devon pensioner Joe Bartley being offered a job, after putting a desperate advert in the local paper

Some of the ‘winning moments’ that didn’t make the top ten, but were still popular include:

TV favourites, Ant & Dec, finally getting their OBEs

(SPOILER ALERT) Jon Snow being re-incarnated on Game of Thrones

Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle revealing they are to tie the knot

Candice Brown winning The Great British Bake Off 2016

England’s Rugby Union team is unbeaten for a whole year

Naturally, there were a few differences of opinion; with men valuing Leicester City’s triumph more than women (19.3% versus 5.1%), and women typically favouring more heart-felt moments such as the gasp-worthy Planet Earth 2 scene (women 9.6% / men 7.5%) and Ali Brownlee’s selfless finish line deed (women 9.1% / men 6.8%).

Under-25s also placed Leo’s Oscar earn at the top of their ‘top wins’ leader board, whereas this sat in 17th place for Brits aged 55-64.

Karina Adrian, PR & brand partnership manager at GalaBingo.com, said: “We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the better moments of 2016!

“There really were some fantastic wins, not just for big-name celebs or sports stars, but for real people too!

“Let’s continue to approach 2017 with positivity, and really relish those occasions that having us jumping for joy!”

For more of the Great British public’s favourite winning moments of 2016, please visit https://www.galabingo.com/happy-hub/galanews/winning-moments-2016