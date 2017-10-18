Brits consume 1,460 cups of coffee each year - but which is your favourite?

Caffeine-loving Britons consume more than 93,000 cups of coffee in their adult lifetime, according to new research.

The average yearly spend on coffee from shops and cafes sits at an estimated £676. This adds up to £43,264 over a lifetime.

According to the data, 61% of us prefer drinking coffee to tea - and there are a staggering 22,845 coffee shops in the UK for us to choose from.

The first coffee shop, The Angel, was opened in Oxford in 1652, with the second opening in London in the same year.

A latte is our most popular choice of coffee - with 41% plumping for it as their favourite. Cappuccino came second, followed by Americano and Mocha.

Asked why people switched from tea to coffee, 46% said they needed the caffeine boost they get from coffee to wake up in the morning and 39% said they needed it as a pick me up during the day.

How many coffees do you have each day?

However, the majority - 65% - said they simply preferred the taste to tea.

Lee Hyde, Beverage Innovation Manager at MONIN, which carried out the research, said: "We are seeing a rise in coffee shops and coffee culture across the country, and this trend is being replicated in the home too.

"Over a third of Brits confirmed they know more about coffee than they did five years ago and coffee drinkers are finding new ways to personalise their drinks, reaching for flavours from popular vanilla to more adventurous flavours like salted caramel.

"With coffee, the menu options are endless and with seasonal flavours on the rise and iced coffees during summer, coffees aren't only functional they're also the perfect fit for socialising too."

The survey revealed the average Brit has their first cup of coffee at 8am, with 51% of us now owning our own coffee machine at home.

Over half of those who own a machine have a capsule machine, while 25% have a filter system and 15% own an espresso machine.



Almost four in ten say coffee drinkers are cooler than those who prefer a nice cup of tea.