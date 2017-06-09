Aldi announce school uniforms for a fiver

Today's lesson, parents? Where can you get a school uniform for a fiver?

The answer… Aldi.

That's right, the budget German supermarket has announced it will be launching a back-to-school uniform package – costing just £5.

Aldi's purse-friendly offer includes four pieces of schoolwear - two polo-shirts, a sweatshirt and a skirt or pair of trousers.

The fiver deal covers ages 3-11 and will be sold in store and online while stocks last and is part of a wider offer that includes a range of back-to-school gear that won't break the bank.

Leather shoes for £6.99 and trainers for £4.99 are just some of the essential school kit on offer this summer.

Tony Baines, managing director for corporate buying at Aldi said: “It is no secret that sending the kids back to school can be financially demanding, which is why we’re doing everything we can to offer parents the best quality products at the lowest possible price.

“We know from speaking to mums that they prefer to get their school shopping finished as early as possible, so by launching our Back to School range earlier than ever before, we’ve been able to lock in low price points and guarantee our customers the best possible deal.

“When it comes to quality we know our customers have high expectations but don’t want to spend a small fortune for it.”

Aldi's back-to-school range hits stores on July 13, but you can pre-order online now.