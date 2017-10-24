15 traditional British meals which could soon be just in the history books

Traditional British dinners could soon be a thing of the past, as Britons now officially prefer foreign food, according to a new study.

Researchers have discovered a staggering 91% of the nation now claim to prefer "world food" to traditional British meals, with a further 73% saying the days of us sitting down to a dinner of meat and two veg are pretty much over.

Brits eat at least five meals a week which have a foreign influence, but only tuck into three traditional British lunches or dinners.

The nation's favourite food is officially Italian, with 30% of Brits saying it is the cuisine they most enjoy, followed by Chinese (21%), Indian (14%) and Mexican (10%).

The research was carried out by Deliveroo.