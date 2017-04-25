Nursery is bringing sunshine to the lives of youngsters

Nursery staff and youngsters are celebrating being praised by Ofsted.

The education watchdogs visited Dene House’s The Sunshine Nursery in Peterlee and rated it as good in all areas.

We were over the moon with the report Wendy Robson

Inspectors were impressed with the level of care the children received as well as the quality of their education.

Everyone at the Manor Way nursery is delighted with the outcome of the report.

Wendy Robson, a team leader at the setting, said: “We were over the moon with the report, really really pleased.

“Inspectors were impressed with the level of care the children are getting and the way they are learning.”

The nusery was rated as good in all areas, including leadership, quality of teaching, personal development and outcomes for children.

In their report, the inspectors said: “Staff use interesting and exciting ways to encourage all children to develop key skills, such as literacy and numeracy.

“Children are well prepared for starting school. They recognise the letters in their name and understand basic addition.

“Babies and the youngest children have developed secure bonds with their key person. Staff show genuine care for all children and value them as individuals. This has a positive impact on children’s emotional well-being.”

The report went on to say that staff prepare the indoor environment exceptionally well, with things which are bright and stimulating.

Inspectors said: “Young children are excited as they recognise their photographs on the displays and older children proudly celebrate their ‘wow’ achievements.

“Staff work extremely hard to meet all children’s individual needs. They work closely with other professionals, such as speech and language therapists to close gaps in children’s learning.”

All the children at the nursery make good progress in relation to their starting points.

Inspectors said: “Leaders and managers are ambitious and committed to providing high standards of care and learning for children. They support their team very well and are excellent role models.

“Staff are happy here and show enthusiasm throughout all of their practice.”

To continue to improve the Peterlee nursery needs to develop partnership working further so all parents are supported to be fully involved in their children’s learning and sharpen the focus on identifying where quality of teaching can be improved in order to achieve the best possible outcomes for each individual child.