Have your say

The number of people claiming out of work benefits in Sunderland has increased, according to the latest figures.

Statistics show that 5,710 people were in receipt of the benefit in August, up from 5,610 in July.

The figure in June stood at 5,785.

In the North East, the number of unemployed stood at 77,000, up 8,000 on the previous quarter, meaning that 6% of people in the region are currently without work.