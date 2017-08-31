Northumbria Police unveils new four-legged signings on transfer deadline day

Northumbria Police are celebrating their latest transfer deadline day signings - a litter of adorable puppies.

Seven German Shepherds, aged between 10 and 17 weeks, a 14-month-old cocker spaniel, a four-month-old labrador, a six-month-old spaniel/labrador cross have all joined the Dog Section in the hope of becoming the next crime-busting pooch.

PD Storm

Hand-picked because of the traits needed to be a police dog, they will now be homed with Northumbria Police dog handlers to guide them through their training.

Over the next few months they will be put through a series of drills that will prime them for a career of tackling criminals and reducing crime across the North East.

But for the first part of their training they will need a bit of help from the public - as their handlers get ready to introduce them to the people they serve.

Some of the pups are set to meet the public next week as their handlers look to familiarise them with large crowds and a busy city centre.

PD Stella

Between 1pm and 3pm on Monday, September 4, a selection of the new recruits will be joined by their handlers at Grey's Monument in Newcastle.​

They are called Storm, Stella, Targa, Tala, Becks, Bracken and Dude.

Northumbria Police Sergeant Julie Neve said: "We are delighted to introduce a new litter of puppies to the force and they now have a long journey ahead to become fully qualified dogs.

"The hard work starts with these types of meet-and-greets as it is really important for the puppies to get used to big crowds at an early age.

PD Travis

"We thought the best way to do that was for them to meet people and get a sample of what a busy day in Newcastle city centre looks like.

"Last year we did a similar thing with our last puppy litter and they have gone from strength to strength with many of them now fully-licenced police dogs.

"Hopefully this litter see the same success and we would encourage anyone who is in Newcastle this weekend to come and say hello."

PD Roxy will not be with her brothers and sisters at the grand unveiling at Monument but she said she was delighted to be signing for the "best force in the country" this deadline day.

The German Shepherd pup said: "The minute they showed me that tennis ball I knew Northumbria Police was the right force for me.

"I've always wanted to grow up to be a police dog and to make sure I can keep all the humans nice and safe so it really is a dream come true to make this move.

"Transfer deadline day is a stressful time for a lot of people but I've been told I'll be getting a nice treat and a belly rub later so this day really can't get that much better."

Weather pending, the stand will be set up around 1pm and the pups will be around for a couple of hours before they are taken back home to have some rest and relaxation before their training begins.

Following the meet and greet, the @NPDogSection Twitter account will be documenting the pups' training and sharing updates and photos of their progress.