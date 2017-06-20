North East set for torrential rain as Met Office issues severe weather warning

We had a glimpse of summer - but it's soon to be over with heavy rain, thunderstorms and a chance of hail forecast for the coming days.

The North East region has basked in glorious sunshine over the weekend, but the end of the warm and dry weather is in sight with a weather warning in place for tomorrow and Thursday.

A yellow weather warning, which means severe weather is possible and could affect you, has been put in place for between 3am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

According to the forecast, the North East can expect to see heavy and thundery rain from the early hours of tomorrow, followed by more extensive thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening.

There could be as much as 40mm of rainfall an hour in places.

The region's temperature is expected to stay mild, at around 17C or 18C as the rain arrives.