North East Festival of Transport visits Sunderland: What to see and when this weekend

Vintage vehicles are set to motor into Sunderland for the North East Festival of Transport this weekend.

A showcase of the region’s classic buses, traction engines, commercial vehicles, cars and motorbikes will be held at Recreation Park and Cliffe Park, in Seaburn.

We’re delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the vehicles to the public, and share their stories with them Trevor Hines

The event has been organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust and Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society

North East Bus Preservation Trust secretary Trevor Hines said: “The North East is home to a number of dedicated groups who spend a huge amount of time restoring vintage vehicles, which tell the story of our heritage. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the vehicles to the public, and share their stories with them.”

The event will be on between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Recreation Park will play host to vintage cars, lorries, buses, coaches and other vehicles, with entry costing £2 for adults, while it is free for children. At Cliffe Park there will be children’s rides and activities, vintage car clubs, car dealerships, emergency services vehicles and bus companies carrying out driver recruitment.

The event has been supported by Sunderland City Council’s north area committee. Free heritage bus trips, which will take place over the summer, will also begin at the event, picking people up from the tram shelter opposite Recreation Park and travelling along the seafront and over the Wearmouth Bridge before returning.

Coun John Kelly, portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture, said: “Our seafront is one to be proud of, and events like the North East Transport Festival encourage a wider audience to come and visit us.”