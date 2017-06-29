North East Britain’s Got Talent star joins host of X Factor favourites at South Tyneside Festival

North East Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Jamie Lee Harrison is to join a host of X Factor favourites during this year’s South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concerts series.

Jamie will take to the stage at Bents Park, South Shields, on Sunday 2, July 23, joining four of The X Factor’s biggest stars in the third of this year’s shows.

The 23-year-old who was born and bred in Newcastle, is the latest addition to a star-studded programme set to feature X Factor favourites Louisa Johnson, 2016 winner Matt Terry, Jedward and 5 After Midnight.

The talented singer reached the semi-finals of this year’s BGT show, after wowing the judges with his rendition of REM’s Everybody Hurts which was described by Alesha Dixon as “Soulful”, “beautiful” and “honest”.

And he also has something in common with his X Factor co-stars having auditioned for the show himself in 2013, getting as far as judges houses before being sent home by Louis Walsh.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have been given the opportunity to perform at South Tyneside Festival,” he said. “This is my first big festival since appearing on Britain's Got Talent, I'm so excited to get on there and perform for a home crowd who supported me on the show.

“I've been attending the festival since it started and to be on the stage this year is a huge honour. This is the one festival everyone looks forward to in the North East and it just gets bigger and better every year.”