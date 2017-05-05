Non-urgent crimes in South Tyneside can now be reported online

Victims of non-urgent crimes in South Tyneside can report matters online.

Residents can now log on to Northumbria Police’s website to report crimes which are less serious.

This means people won’t need to visit a station and it will free up the control room’s time for urgent problems.

Police & Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC said: “Contacting the police through our 101 webpage is an easy way to contact officers.

“It means residents don’t have to make the journey to a police station or ring in. By clicking on a laptop, all the information can be sent quickly and conveniently - all issues will be actioned in exactly the same way as dialling 101.

“We fully appreciate local residents have busy, demanding lives - so by promoting the 101 website, we believe using technology will allow residents to report non-urgent matters in a way that fits their lives”.

Chief Constable Steve Ashman said: “As technology evolves it’s important that we continue to make it as easy as possible to report non-urgent matters. By using the online service, we’re reducing the pressure on our control rooms and allowing staff to focus on urgent issues.”

To report a non-urgent crime, visit www.northumbria.police.uk/forms/101_form.