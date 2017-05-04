No plans to fine seagull feeders in South Tyneside say council chiefs

Council bosses say they have no plans to fine people feeding seagulls in South Tyneside.

A Gazette poll found that 72% of readers felt a ban should be introduced in the borough, after another seaside town decided to fine people who feed the birds.

Council chiefs say that, while they don’t have any plans to introduce new laws on bird feeding, they do have a number of signs across South Shields town centre urging people not to give them food.

A Council spokeswoman said: “Seagulls are a very common sight in South Shields, as they are in any other seaside town.

“However, they are opportunistic birds and will take food wherever it is available to feed their young.

“While we appreciate that this can be a nuisance, the birds are protected by law.

“We do not have any current plans to introduce by laws or issue fines in relation to feeding seagulls. However we do have signage in place across the town centre strongly urging visitors not to feed the birds.”

The spokesman added: “We also issue Fixed Penalty Notices for littering, including food waste, and would ask people to ensure any leftover food is discarded in the bins provided.

“We also work with businesses to make sure food waste from their premises is disposed of properly.”