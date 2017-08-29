Nissan to step up production on Wearside in bid to cut costs of Brexit - report

Nissan is to step up production at its Sunderland plant and encourage more parts suppliers to move to Wearside as it looks to offset increased costs after Brexit, it has been reported.

Japan's Nikkei Asian Review says the car giant is to boost production at its UK factory by 20% and double the proportion of parts produced locally from 40 to 80 per cent.

A Nissan Leaf on the production line at Sunderland

The publication, which covers the Japanese stock market, says Nissan will encourage parts suppliers to relocate close to the plant to help reduce the risk of the risk of higher import and export duties if the UK loses access to the single European market.

There is no information on what effect, if any, the increase in production will have on jobs at the plant.

The car giant announced in October that it was investing in production of new Qashqai and X-Trail models at Sunderland after receiving Government assurances that EU withdrawal would not affect the plant's competitiveness.

But chief executive Carlos Ghosn later said the company would 're-evaluate the situation' once the final deal is concluded.

And earlier this year a senior executive told MPs the firm may 'adjust' its business in the UK depending on the outcome of Brexits.

Senior vice-president Colin Lawther told the House of Commons International Trade Committee the firm would 'constantly review' its decision in the light of any material changes to its ability to trade with the remaining EU

The Japanese firm employs more than 7,000 people at its Sunderland plant and supports almost 30,000 more in its supply chain, much of which is based in the North East.

Mr Lawther said Nissan's preferred outcome from Brexit negotiations was for Britain's relations with the EU to 'stay as they are'.

In talks with the Government, Nissan made 'a strong request' for Britain to remain within the European Customs Union, said Mr Lawther, and he warned that a move to World Trade Organisation tariffs would 'change the business circumstances' for the company.

The decision to expand in Sunderland was based on 'a set of circumstances' at that point in time, he said.

"As those circumstances change, and we wouldn't wait until the end of the process, we will continually review the decisions that we take, based on anything that materially changes," he told MPs.

"So at the moment we have got a set of circumstances we are happy with and we will honour that decision going forward.

"But if anything materially changes, we would review constantly."

Mr Lawther said that Nissan had not sought 'monetary compensation' from the Government to offset the impact Brexit might have on its UK operations.

A letter setting out the assurances which the Government could offer to Nissan contained no promises of grants to make up for additional tariffs which the company may face in future trade with the remaining EU, he said.

"The Government gave us assurances that it was the Government's intention that they would have a competitive trading environment at the end of the process," he said.

"I would expect that competitive trading environment be something that doesn't detriment our business."