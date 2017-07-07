Nissan’s best-selling Qashqai gets a new look

Nissan’s best-seller has had a facelift.

The car giant’s Sunderland plant has started production of an updated version of the Qashqai, with a raft of design, technology and performance improvements.

Upgrades focus on four areas – a contemporary new exterior design; higher levels of interior quality; improved driving performance; and the addition of new Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.

The latest update will also be available with ProPilot autonomous driving capability, which controls the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising, from spring next year.

Nissan believes these new enhancements will underpin Qashqai’s position as Europe’s number one crossover.

The new look comes after a £53million investment in Nissan’s UK facilities, which includes extra production capacity introduced last year to enable Qashqai to be built on both lines in Sunderland.

Made round the clock in Sunderland, the Qashqai is the best-selling vehicle built in Britain, and is exported to about 100 European and global markets.

It represents almost one in five of all British-made cars, and is Nissan’s most successful model ever in Europe.

Colin Lawther, Nissan’s senior vice-president for manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain management in Europe, said: “The Nissan Qashqai is the original urban crossover and remains the undisputed leader in the segment. In the decade since Qashqai launched we have built more than 2.8million in Sunderland, taking plant output to record levels.

“Offering new premium design features and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, this new model marks a new chapter for Qashqai and for our manufacturing operations.”

Nissan supports more than 40,000 UK jobs across its design studio in London, technical centre in Bedfordshire, Sunderland factory and sales and marketing operations in Hertfordshire.

As well as the Qashqai, Nissan also manufactures the Leaf, Juke and Infiniti Q30 and QX30 in Sunderland. Building more than 500,000 vehicles a year, Sunderland is the biggest UK car plant of all time.

Qashqai reached the milestones of one million and two million units faster than any vehicle in the history of the UK automotive industry, and is well on the way to reaching three million in record time.

The firm announced in October last year that it is to build all-new versions of the Qashqai and X-Trail at Sunderland, but no date has yet been set for production to start.