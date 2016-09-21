Nissan cuts size of new solar energy farm

Nissan bosses have reduced the number of panels for a massive solar energy farm planned for the firm’s Sunderland factory.

The car giant had previously been granted planning permission for the development on a 2.8hectare area of land encircled by the test track on land to the rear of the Wearside plant.

The original proposal had included 19,096 solar photovoltaic panels, as well as all the mounting systems, cabling, and CCTV needed to operate them.

Planning permission for the development was granted at a meeting in July next year.

But a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Development Control (Hetton, Houghton and Washington) Sub-committee at Sunderland Civic Centre heard the firm had now applied to reduce the number of panels on the site to 17,920.

The move was aimed at preventing the development from interfering with noise testing of vehicles on the test track.

A committee report said the loss of power resulting from the change would be partly offset by the installation of a further 560 panels within the test track, for which planning permission was granted last month, and which will connect to the main array.

The combined changes will result in a total of 18,480 solar panels across the entire site.

“The proposed layout is broadly similar to that previously approved, the PV panels would retain their southward orientation and the number of panels would be reduced by 1176, which represents a 6% reduction from the originally approved 19,096 panels,” said the committee report.

“Such alterations are not considered to be significant in nature and, by reducing the number of panels, any impacts are likely to be lessened or negligible.

“The proposal is considered to represent a ‘minor material amendment’ to the consent which it seeks to vary, which would pose a lesser impact than the original consent.”

The change was granted, subject to conditions including restoration of the site to its original condition when the solar farm reaches the end of its life.