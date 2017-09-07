Nissan confirms new Leaf WILL be built in Sunderland

Nissan will build the new electric Leaf in Sunderland.

The car giant unveiled a new model of the all-electric family car, with an increased 400km range, in Japan on Tuesday night.

The new Leaf

The firm said the new Leaf would go on sale in Japan next month and was 'slated for deliveries in January 2018 in the U.S., Canada and Europe.'

But it did not say whether or not the European deliveries would be produced in Sunderland.

It has confirmed this morning that Sunderland will be one of three plants globally to produce the new model, alongside factories in Oppama, Japan, and Smyrna in Tennessee.

"We’re proud to continue manufacturing the Nissan LEAF at three plants globally,” said Fumiaki Matsumoto, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Manufacturing,

Supply Chain Management.

"The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with its many advanced technologies. Nissan employees in Oppama, Smyrna and Sunderland are excited to continue producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world."

Nissan started building the original Leaf on Wearside in March 2013 and reached the 50,000 milestone in May last year.

Leaf and battery manufacturing supports more than 2,000 jobs at Nissan and in its UK suppliers.

The car giant sold off its Sunderland battery plant last month, but pledged that the 300 jobs would not be affected.

The company announced that it had entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital, a private investment fund.

The sale and purchase agreement covered Nissan’s battery subsidiary, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), as well as battery manufacturing operations in Smyrna.