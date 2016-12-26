Nisha is good fit for new business

Sunderland woman Nisha Axon is swapping the callcentre for the sports centre after setting up her own fitness business.

Twenty-four-year-old Nisha has qualified as a personal trainer and established her own company, She Squats, after deciding to turn her hobby into a living.

“I started training just two years ago, while I was working in full-time dead end job roles,” she said.

“At the time I thought I just wanted to lose weight, and although the weight started to come off, I was finding it a long, hard process.

“I started to train with Lee from T4 Training, who showed me how to exercise properly, using different methods to the traditional gym, and that’s when I started to see real gains.

“The program helped me to transform my body to the one I’ve always wanted and this is where my love for training began.”

Now Nisha, from Thorney Close, works closely alongside T4 Training, offering home visits or working out of Sunderland’s Exercise 4 Less gym.

“I used to go to the gym on and off but never thought of it as a career choice,” she said.

“I studied sociology, psychology and media but soon realised that it wasn’t what I wanted to do and started working in call centres to earn money.

“I needed to do something more productive that helps people achieve their goals. I love it when my clients or I hit a training milestone, there’s no better feeling.”

Nisha is also keen to emphasise the mental health benefits of being physically fit and achieving life goals.

She Squats training programs and services include boxing, weight-loss, confidence building, figure sculpting and nutritional advice and plans to suit the needs of the client.

For more information, visit www.t4training.co.uk, www.facebook.com/T4PersonalTraining, or Nisha@t4training.co.uk.