Nine out of 10 kids offered preferred school choice in South Tyneside

Nine out of 10 children in South Tyneside will be goinf to their first choice of schools.

Across the borough, 1,778 applications were sent in by parents on behalf of their youngsters who needed a primary, infant or junior school place from September.

Of these 92% - or 1,636 children - were told yesterday that they would be going to their preferred school.

This is up from the previous year’s 90%.

Only 76 kids were offered their second choice, and 14 youngsters were given their third choice.

There was 52 children who did not receiving one of their chosen preferences, but council chiefs say all youngsters are offered a school place.

Coun Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families, says she is delighted there has been an improvement in the number of students getting their first or second choices.

She said: “It is really encouraging that more than nine out of ten children in South Tyneside have been successful in receiving their first choice primary school place and that 97 per cent of children have been allocated to one of the schools they requested. This is an improvement on last year’s allocations.

“This year, we received and have responded to almost 1,800 applications, with all South Tyneside children offered a primary school place.

“Our School Admissions team makes every effort to offer children a place at their first choice of school, but this depends on the number of places available and how closely each pupil meets the oversubscription criteria when a school has more applicants than places available. Parents are entitled to appeal the decision.”

Parents who are unhappy with the school their child has been instructed to attend may appeal the decision.

The panel is independent of the council, schools or governing bodies.

By Tuesday, April 25 parents must have either accepted the school place offered, requested an appeals form or asked for a child’s name to be placed on a school’s waiting list.

By Friday, April 28 any places that have become available will be allocated from the waiting list in criteria order.

All appeals forms will be sent out by Wednesday, April 26.

For further information about school admissions or the appeals procedure, please contact the School Admissions team on (0191) 424 7706 / 7767, school.admissions@southtyneside.gov.uk or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/schooladmissions.