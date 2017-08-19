Nine of your tributes to TV veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth

Dozens of you have been sharing memories of Sir Bruce Forsyth following his death at the age of 89 yesterday.

Here are some of your comments to him from our social media pages.

Julliam Douglas: "It has been a pleasure watching him through my lifetime of watching TV, an entertainer that can not and will not be replaced. Thanks for the memories Brucey."

Paul Brewis: "God bless ... like many grew up with him on a Saturday night! What a star and career. Let's hope he sorts the 'old scoreboard' out when he enters them gates!"

Sylvia Weetman: "So sad Bruce will be tap dancing in heaven, lovely man, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Michael Mcdonough: "Great entertainer, the Generation Game brought our family together."

Lyndsay Jones: "He was a great entertainer, and a good guy to watch on TV. RIP Bruce you were a true legend!"

Carol Smith: "Another great gone: I hope Cilla is there to say 'Come on up Chuck we are going to have one big party' .God bless all absent loved ones."

Millicent Harrower: "So sad to read the news, he made the world a happier place."

David Wheelhouse: "The best entertainer the BBC ever had. The Generation Game was watched by everybody in its day. Good game Bruce . RIP."

Sylvia Liddle: "RIP. A great entertainer. Will always be remembered by all."