Nigel set to Innova-te in new Sunderland role

Interiors and fit-out specialist Innova Design Solutions is targeting expansion on Wearside.

The firm has appointed Nigel Lester as sales manager for Sunderland as it looks to capitalise on opportunities across the North East.

Director Peter Smith said: “We are very much focused on gearing the business up to seize the opportunities of 2017, which forecasts further investment in educational facilities across the country.

“With a busy pipeline of opportunities and tenders, Nigel will bring a wealth of education sector experience and give decision makers many compelling reasons to partner with us on major refurbishment projects.”

Innova offers services for a range of educational spaces including labs, technology interiors and ICT rooms.