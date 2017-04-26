Newcastle United ground raided by HMRC over investigation into transfer activities

Newcastle United's St James's Park stadium has been raided by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs officers as part of an investigation into transfer activity, it has been reported.

London side West Ham United are also being investigated in the probe.

Several people have been arrested while HMRC added that locations in France have been searched.

A spokesman for HMRC said: “HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud

“180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today.

"Investigators have searched a number of premises in the North East and South East of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones

“The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France.

“This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences.

"As this is an ongoing investigation HMRC is unable to provide any further detail at this time.”