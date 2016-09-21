Newcastle drivers are UK's second-worst for road rage

Drivers in Newcastle suffer the second-worst road rage in the country, according to a new survey.

A study into road rage in the UK's 14 biggest cities found Glasgow motorists topped the table and were on average the angriest, most impatient, anxious and stressed.

35% of drivers there said they regularly felt angry behind the wheel, and Newcastle was second, followed by Sheffield.

London was seventh, and Liverpool was the calmest driving city, with just 16% saying they lost their temper behind the wheel.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by Ikano Bank, surveyed 2,086 UK drivers and compared them with their counterparts across Europe.

The study found Swedish drivers were the calmest and Italians the most prone to road rage, with UK drivers coming second.

Simon Ripton, head of direct to consumer at Ikano Bank, said: "In the UK, we have long been famous for our capacity for waiting patiently in queues, but these results show that we could learn something from Sweden."