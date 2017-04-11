New windows give Sunderland church a touch of glass

A touch of glass has been added to a historic Sunderland church – with the addition of 12 new windows.

St Peter’s Church, in Monkwearmouth, has had a dozen stained glass windows installed at its cafe.

The new stained glass windows designed by glass artists Rachel Welford and Adrian Riley at Bede's Bakehouse cafe at St Peter's.

The makeover marks the final stage of work to enhance the setting of the church as part of a project funded by Sunderland City Council.

The project aimed to help the public understand the history of the site, which was where the first stained glass in England was made in 674 AD.

The new windows have been installed in Bede’s Bakehouse cafe in the church grounds, and were designed and made by artists Rachel Welford and Adrian Riley.

The inspiration behind their design was Bede’s greatest scientific achievement, The Reckoning of Time, which was written in 725 AD.

The trees and plants depicted in the design are thought to have grown around St Peter’s monastery in Bede’s time Adrian Riley

Adrian said: “The trees and plants depicted in the design are thought to have grown around St Peter’s monastery in Bede’s time.

“A band of coloured blocks runs through the design to represent the medieval units of time – different to our own – that are explained at the start of the book.

“For Bede, science and Christian faith were intertwined and The Reckoning of Time draws parallels between the workings of the natural world and passages in scripture that seek to explain God’s relationship with creation.

“The bible passages used in this design were chosen by the present-day community of St Peter’s church.”

Rachel added: “St Peter’s Church is recorded as the first building to have coloured glass in Britain and these windows use equally cutting-edge glass-making processes.

“They were made by hand in the National Glass Centre opposite the church.”