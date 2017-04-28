New wheelchair accessible toilet opened on Sunderland seafront

A new toilet which has wheelchair access and a changing bench has been opened at Sunderland seafront.

The Changing Places toilet is now available for use at Roker.

The development is part of a new complex at Marine Walk in the area which also includes male and female toilets, disabled toilets and baby change facilities.

Changing Place toilets are designed for people with complex needs with their carers to use and include:

- Height adjustable changing bench

- Ceiling hoist

- Peninsular toilet with space on both sides for carers

- Wheelchair access

- Privacy screens

It is the second Changing Places toilet Sunderland City Council has funded as part of its £10million regeneration of the seafront.

Cabinet Secretary Councillor Mel Speding, said: "We know that toilets are really important to people visiting the seaside and we want everyone to be able to enjoy our fabulous coastline whatever their mobility or access needs.

"That's why we've spent £500,000 improving and upgrading toilet facilities at both Roker and Seaburn so that more people, whatever their personal mobility or care demands might be, can come and visit the seafront and spend longer there."

Changing Places was established in 2006 with the help of the Department of Health and includes charities, Centre for Accessible Environments and local authorities who want to add to the 840 Changing Places toilets in place nationally at venues like the O2 Arena, Heathrow and Gatwick airports, the Eden Project and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Sharon Bell, director of CIC (Community Interest Company) Sunderland People First which represents and supports people with learning disabilities and autism, said: "Changing Places enables carers to enjoy significant meaningful leisure time with their loved ones in the local community, we are delighted about the developments in Sunderland to support that."

