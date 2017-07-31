New Wear Crossing engineer named in top 50 list

Amy Wright is building solid career foundations after being named one of the ‘Top 50 Women in Engineering’.

Amy, 27, from Houghton, was included in the list that was backed by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) and published by The Daily Telegraph.

I have always had an interest in engineering and worked extremely hard to get where I am today. This is definitely one of my greatest personal achievements. Amy Wright

A senior site engineer with building and civil engineering contractor Farrans, she is currently working on the £117million New Wear Crossing.

The WES Top 50 Women in Engineering initiative aims to boost female uptake in engineering roles and careers by celebrating the achievements by women in industry.

Amy graduated with a first Class Master’s Degree with Honours in Civil Engineering from the University of Nottingham and is a committed Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) representative - currently holding the title of ICE Regional Education Co-ordinator for the North East.

She also founded and managed NUSTREAM, a renewable energy project that designed and installed a small scale hydropower and solar power scheme to provide approximately 1,000 people in rural Malawi with electricity.

“I’m very honoured to have been included in the WES list, which boasts many leading and inspiring women engineers,” she said.

“Over the course of my relatively short career I have been involved in some exciting and crucial infrastructure projects, as well as met many great people along the way, especially through my work with ICE.

“I’m a keen advocate of the industry and hope to use my experiences to attract more young people into a rewarding career in engineering.”

Penny Marshall, ICE Regional Director for the North East, said: “Amy is an exceptionally talented engineer, who has been a model ICE representative, and this latest achievement is fully deserved.

“We are fortunate to call on Amy’s enthusiasm and experiences in our vast education programmes, and she actively supports our work with young people in schools.”