New Sunderland kit to be launched this week

The new Sunderland home strip will go on sale later this week.

The Black Cats' new-look 2017-18 home kit will be able to buy from 6pm this Thursday.

Club stores at the Stadium of Light and Galleries Washington will be closing at 3pm before re-opening at 6pm to start general sale.

The store at Debenhams, Sunderland will remain open for the duration, but will not begin selling shirts until 6pm.

Free activities will mark the launch at the Stadium of Light, including a DJ, face painters, speed cage and more.

Mascots Samson and Delilah will also be in attendance and there will be spot giveaways with prizes too.