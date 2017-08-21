New Sunderland development programme is a Ladder to success

Have your say

A successful programme aimed at encouraging young people to pursue their dreams of a career in the creative and digital industries is coming to Sunderland.

Ladders is a programme delivered by creative and digital development agency Generator.

Ladders is an opportunity for beneficiaries to test the water, developing practical, sector specific skills, networking with professionals, visiting relevant businesses and getting to grips with their chosen industry. Cal Kilpatrick

After a year of success delivering the scheme in Newcastle, the agency is bringing it to Sunderland in the Autumn, and is reaching out to the city’s young people who might be interested in taking part.

Ladders will support 18-24 year-olds wishing to pursue a career in the creative and digital industries, acknowledging the need for more interaction between educators and employers.

The programme offers 12-week, part time courses in music, film and TV and software development delivered in part by local creative and digital professionals.

Speaking on the relaunch of the programme, Ladders Coordinator Cal Kilpatrick said: “Young people deserve more support in making decisions about their careers.

“Generator are proud to be offering something free, and unaccredited.

“There are enough opportunities out there to pass or fail, but this is about their own professional development.”

Over the last year, 50 young people have been through the programme to develop their careers.

Ladders will begin in Sunderland on September 22, with delivery taking place in key venues across the city, from Sunderland University to Sunderland Software City.

Delivered in partnership with local organisations This is Creative Enterprise, Foundation Futures and Youth Focus: North East, Ladders aims to be as accessible and supportive as possible.

Places are free but extremely limited Anyone wanting to apply should visit the Generator website.

Contact emma@generator.org.uk, call 255 4467, or visit generator.org.uk/ladders for more information.