New routes announced for charity walk with Sunderland legend Niall Quinn

More SAFC fans will be able to join club legend Niall Quinn on a charity walk after new, shorter routes were announced.

The original route for the Foundation of Light’s challenge walk along Hadrian’s Wall from Walltown Quarry to Chollerton on Sunday, September 17, is 17.5 miles but fundraisers can now start at one of two alternative locations.

Niall Quinn in his Sunderland playing days.

Walkers can join Niall and the group at Cawfields Quarry, reducing the route to 14.5 miles, or Steel Rigg, reducing the route to 10 miles.

The two alternative starting points have been announced in response to enquiries from the public, eager to take part in the event but unable to commit to the full route.

The event is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for the Beacon of Light facility, which needs to raise £2million to complete and kit out the building.

The sign-up fee is £20 and each walker must pledge to raise a minimum of £150 for the Beacon of Light to complete the Hadrian’s Walk Challenge.

Event Manager Jemma Garrett said: “Since launching this event we’ve had feedback from people saying that they’d love to take part but can’t walk 17.5 miles.

“It’s important to us that as many people as possible have the chance to take part, meet and chat with Niall, and contribute to the future success of the Beacon of Light.

“Subsequently we spoke to our walk leaders and we’re delighted to be able to offer alternative starting points at Cawfields Quarry and Steel Rigg.”

“This is the first event that we have done with Niall since he left the club and he remains a very popular figure in the region.

“We’re delighted that he’s agreed to take part and expect the walk to be very popular, especially with the two shorter route options.”

To book a place on the Hadrian’s Walk Challenge call 0191 551 5153 or email cherie.lauder@foundationoflight.co.uk.