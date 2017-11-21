New recycling rewards scheme launched in Sunderland

Being rewarded for recycling is child’s play.

Pupils of Barmston Village Primary School in Washington have already signed up to Sunderland City Council’s new ‘Be a Better Recycler’ campaign, which asks residents across the city to pledge to recycle more items, and use the right bin for the right waste.

Those who do will be entered into a £50 monthly prize draw. Schools are also invited to pledge to recycle more, with the chance of winning prizes.

To promote the campaign, Groundwork NE & Cumbria has been commissioned to host a series of community roadshows and school visits. These activities will inform residents how they can recycle more, including tips on what items are recyclable, and how to fit more into their recycling bins.

Visitors to the roadshows have the opportunity to win a ‘grand prize’ of £1,000 worth of shopping vouchers, by guessing the number of bottles held in a 240-litre recycling bin. Around 180 Barmston Primary children learned about the importance of recycling, and were challenged to ‘Put the right rubbish in the right bin’ and ‘Wash and squash cans and bottles’ to highlight how to fit more into their blue recycling bin.

Coun Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services said: “A lot of people in Sunderland do a great job of recycling, but we have a government target to recycle 50% of our household waste.

“This is challenging but not impossible, and the government has provided some funding to support us to get in touch with more residents. If we all try to recycle more items, from all over the home, the targets are achievable, and there are huge environmental benefits.

“The roadshows should help to remind people of what can be recycled, and help them to fit more into their blue bins, with an added incentive of winning a prize for those who pledge to be better recyclers.”

Michelle Tate, Project Lead at Groundwork NE & Cumbria, said: “Reducing waste and educating ourselves on how to be better recyclers is essential.”