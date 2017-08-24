New principal 'really happy' with Grindon Hall Christian School GCSE results

Joanne Maw is over the moon with GCSE results at her new school.

Joanne takes over the reins at Grindon Hall Christion School in September - but was there today to see students pick up their reuslts.

Pupils and parents gather at Grindon Hall Christian School

"The school has done really well," she said.

"The results have gone incredibly well compared to last year. I am very, very happy."

Top performing students included Ellie Rylance, Emma Smith, Max Vardy and Lucy Fernandez.

Ellie celebrated securing 5 A*s in Biology, Business Studies, French, History, and Latin, a Grade 8 and a Grade 9 (higher than an A*), in English Literature and Language respectively, two Grade As in Chemistry and Physics and a Grade 7 in maths (equivalent to a Grade A).

Emma Smith

Lucy Fernandez triumphed in English securing two Grade 9s in English Language and English Literature (higher than an A*) and is off to St Robert of Newminster to study A-levels.

"I am over the moon," said Lucy, from Seaburn.

"I don't really know what I want to do - I haven't a clue. I have changed my mind lots of different times."

Emma, from Middle Herrington, secured a Grade 9 in English Language (higher than an A*), Grade 8 in English Literature (equivalent to an A*), Grade 7 in Maths (equivalent to an A), 6 A grades in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Business Studies, Geography and History, and a B in Art and Design.

Max Vardy

"It's amazing - I am buzzing," said Emma, who is going on to sixth form college to study English, classical civilisation and film studies.

Max Vardy was extremely happy with his 3 A*s for Chemistry, Business Studies and History, Grade 8s in Maths and English Language (equivalent of A*s), four As in Further Maths, Biology, Physics and Geography and Grade 5 for English Literature and is going to study A-levels at St Robert's.

"I am very happy with my results," he said.

"I thought the English results would be the other way round - I was very surprised to see them like that."

New principal Joanne Maw

Mary McKeeman, Chief Operating Officer at Bright Tribe Trust, commented: "It is wonderful to see the hard work and determination from all pupils, staff and the wider Bright Tribe Trust pay off with the achievement of these excellent results."