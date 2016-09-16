New Peterlee project is just the job to helping young people on their route to a career

A new project is helping to battle youth unemployment by training up the next generation.

The Project has been set up in Burnhope Way, Peterlee, by Groundwork North East and Cumbria to run accredited training to boost their chances of getting a job in East Durham.

It traditionally has one of the lowest youth employment levels in the UK.

It will run personal development opportunities, help boost confidence, offer advice and will a drop-in facility.

Groundworks delivers DurhamWorks Youth Employment Initiative (YEI) and the facility is part-funded by the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England.

Over the next two years, the Groundwork Youth Team hopes to help more than 500 16 to 24-year-old enter employment.

It has already created six new apprentices to support its team of eight experienced youth coaches.

Alison Kirk, youth programme manager, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be opening The Project.

“It’s important that there are opportunities in the area for young people to improve their employability and a safe place to come whenever they need help.

“The Project will help Groundwork achieve one of its core aims, which is to help young people gain the skills and confidence they need to secure employment and go on to succeed in the world of work.

“The young people who will benefit from The Project are the next generation of workers, so it’s vital that they are given the support they need to be able to succeed.”