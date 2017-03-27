New parking scheme for Sunderland streets: Where it is and how it works

Residents could see the end of parking woes outside their homes as a new scheme to give them preference for spaces comes into play.

The permit scheme for streets around Seaburn Metro station and Newcastle Road in Fulwell is set to begin next month after five years of campaigning by householders.

The area around Seaburn Metro will be covered by the permit scheme.

They have reported seeing people park up for two weeks and head off on holiday after boarding trains to reach Newcastle International Airport or head off to commute to work.

The scheme will give a free permit to each household - with subsequent passes available for £20 a year. Scratch cards will also be available to offer visitors who call in during times where the rules will be enforced.

The programme has been brought in after Coun Margaret Beck began to call for action before she was elected as a Labour member in 2015.

She has welcomed the decision to put it in place after the idea was backed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee.

I am delighted that the scheme has finally received its approval and will be implemented within weeks. Councillor Margaret Beck

It is the fifth such scheme in the city, with others already in operation around Sunderland Royal Hospital, the Stadium of Light and areas of Ashbrooke.

Coun Beck led a petition and a consultation was launched in 2015, with the council taking extra time to seek the views of residents and businesses to ensure as many people as possible were happy with the proposals.

Coun Beck said: “I am delighted that the scheme has finally received approval and will be implemented within weeks.

“Residents have been asking for a scheme like this for a number of years now and I am delighted that as their local Labour councillor, I have been able to work with local residents and officers at the city council to bring the scheme to fruition.”

Coun Michael Mordey, cabinet member for city services, said: “We already have a number of community parking management schemes across the city.

“This new scheme, which has been championed from the very beginning by Councillor Beck, is centred around Seaburn Metro Station and the Newcastle Road corridor and was back by local residents and businesses.

“I would like to pay tribute to Margaret for all her hard work both in the community and at the civic centre for pushing this scheme to completion – it really will have a positive impact on the local community in Fulwell.”

The parking restrictions will apply from Monday, April 24, between 9.30am to 10.30am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Motorists entering residents’ parking zones will be warned of the permit only scheme by gateway signs at entry points and repeater signs.

Anyone who breaches it can face a penalty charge notice if they park in a designated scheme area when permits times are in force without a valid parking permit.

Further details are available via www.sunderland.gov.uk/CPMS.