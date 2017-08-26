New parking rules to begin near hospital

Parking restrictions are to be extended in the streets close to Sunderland Royal Hospital to help local residents.

From September 11, council chiefs are to extend ‘no waiting’ orders and both the one and two-hour waiting restrictions around a host of streets in Millfield, High Barnes and Pallion.

The ‘Permit Holders Parking Only’ orders will also be extended while there are also plans to bring in pay parking on Kayll Road, with a cost of £3 per day or 60p per hour.

The council says the moves are necessary after local residents complained of “indiscriminate and obstructive” parking in their streets leaving them with problems parking their own cars near to their homes.

The ‘No Waiting At Any Time’ rule will extend to cover streets including: Abingdon Street, Aiskell Street, Barnard Street, Burnaby Street, Chester Road, Cleveland Road, Colchester Terrace, Dunbar Street, Eastfield Street, Eldon Street, Ettrick Grove, Ewesley Road, Farnham Terrace, Gilsland Street, Guisborough Street, Hawthorn Street, High Barnes Terrace, Howart Street, Hylton Road, John Candlish Road, Pickard Street, Pine Street, Prudhoe Street, Rutland Street, Saint Lukes Terrace, Well Street, West Mount, Wilber STreet, Wolseley Terrace and Wycliffe Road.

A full list of streets affected by the waiting restrictions and permit schemes can be found in the public notices section of the Echo’s website.

Coun Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: “The current parking management system is being extended in response to calls from the community around Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“Residents have complained of indiscriminate and obstructive parking resulting in difficulty parking near their home and reduced visibility for both pedestrians and vehicles as they try to negotiate the busy streets around the hospital.

“This latest phase of the scheme, which aims to reduce the numbers of commuters parking in the streets around the hospital and provide a turnover of space near businesses, follows extensive consultation with the local residents association, businesses, councillors and other stakeholders including management at Sunderland Royal Hospital.”