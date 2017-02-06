New ‘London Underground-style’ seating plan for Metro trains

New London Underground-style seating is set to be used on trains on the Tyne and Wear Metro Service, it has been announced.

The move follows more than 3,000 people taking part in a consultation on Metro trains of the future, organised by Nexus as it completes the business case to pay for new trains in a £540million investment.

The results from three different strands of research, by watchdog Transport Focus, academics from Newcastle University’s Open Lab and Nexus itself, will be reviewed by councillors on the North East Combined Authority on Thursday.

They show a preference for linear seating - running along the sides of the trains, similar to modern London Underground and many other major city underground and rail trains.

Passengers say the design allows more space when trains are busy and more room for people using wheelchairs, with children’s buggies, luggage or shopping.

Coun Nick Forbes, lead member for Transport on the North East Combined Authority, said: “We agreed with Nexus that local people should be placed at the heart of our plans for new Metro trains.

“The strength of the response demonstrates how important Metro is to the people and the economy of North East England, and supports a powerful case for investment in a new fleet of trains.”

Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Nexus, said: “Metro is the busiest local rail system outside London and our passengers have shown a clear preference for linear seating because of the space and flexibility it provides.”